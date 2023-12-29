Sports fans, brace yourselves! 2024 is set to be a massive year with several major sporting events lined up and they are sure to keep the fans glued to their TV sets or phone screens. From cricket to football, a number of competitions will be held next year and teams, which have been preparing and doing all the hard yards will finally have to battle it out in a fight to attain glory. The year 2023 saw several sporting events take place, with the highlights being the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Asian Games and Para Games and also the FIFA Women's World Cup. Besides, there were also the athletics World Championships and the four grand slam events tennis, which captivated the attention of the audience. Indian Cricket Team Schedule in 2024: List of Series, Tournaments to be Played by Men’s National Side Including ICC T20 World Cup.

Along similar lines, 2024 is also set to be a blockbuster year with a number of competitions set to take place. Among the crucial ones include the Paris Olympics, T20 World Cup in cricket (both men and women) and also the European Championships as well as Copa America. Germany will host the Euros and it will be fascinating to see some of the top European teams take on each other for bragging rights, with Italy entering as the defending champions. Copa America will see Lionel Messi's Argentina defend their continental title against the likes of Brazil as well as Uruguay among other challengers. In cricket, both the men's and the women's teams would have the opportunity of winning ICC trophies. Also, an array of top athletes and para-athletes in the world will be in action in several disciplines at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics. In this article, we shall take a look at the list of competitions as per sporting discipline, to look forward to in 2024. Year Ender 2023: Lionel Messi – A Year After World Cup Triumph.

Cricket:

Cricket has a lot of things in 2024 that fans can look forward to. The gentlemen's game will see two T20 World Cups (for both men and women) and besides along with the IPL and WPL tournaments. Besides this, England are touring India and the series between these two sides would determine a lot of things going ahead into the future.

Event Date ICC T20 World Cup June 4-30 England's tour of India January 25-March 11 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup TBD IPL TBD WPL TBD

Football:

European Championships in Germany and Copa America headline football events in 2024. The next year will have these continental competitions as major events like club football, which includes the different domestic leagues as well as the UEFA Champions League.

Football Events Date Euro June 14- July 14 Copa America June 20-July 14 European Leagues TBD UEFA Champions League June 1 UEFA Europa League TBD UEFA Conference League TBD ISL TBD I-League TBD

Other Sports:

Paris Olympics 2024 is the highlight of the sports events which will be held in the French capital. Besides this, there's also the F1 as well as Moto GP.

Other Sports Date Paris Olympics July 26- August 11 Pro Kabaddi League TBD Formula 1 TBD Moto GP TBD

Tennis:

Tennis will also have several big events in 2024. Some of these include the four Grand Slam events and also the ATP and WTA finals.

Grand Slam Events--Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon 2024, US Open, WTA Finals, ATP Finals

Tennis Events Date Four Grand Slams January 16-21 ATP Finals November 26-1 December_ WTA Finals April 27-May 5

Badminton:

Shuttlers will also have a packed schedule in 2024. The India Open in January and the Thomas and Uber Cup will start from January 16-21 and the BWF World Tour Finals (December 11-15).

Badminton Events Date India Open January 16-21 Syed Modi International November 26-1 December_ Thomas and Uber Cup April 27-May 5 BWF World Tour Finals December 11-15

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2023 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).