The greatest shooter in NBA history, Stephen Curry, has created another NBA record by hitting more than seven 3-pointers in four consecutive games. Stephen Curry, the two-time NBA League MVP, put up 41 points against the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite his efforts, Warriors were defeated 125-130 by the Clippers in NBA 2023-24. Having suffered a heartbreaking loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Golden State Warriors currently hold the play-in spot in the Western Conference for NBA 2023-24. NBA 2023-24: Luka Doncic Surpasses Magic Johnson For Third Most 25+ PT, 15+ AST, 10+ REB Games in NBA History, Achieves Feat in Mavs vs Wizards Fixture.

STEPH CURRY! The 1st player in NBA history to hit 7+ 3-pointers in 4 consecutive games 👏👨‍🍳 LAC-GSW on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ieOjtNE0tL — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2024

