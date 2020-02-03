Super Bowl 2020 Free Live Streaming Online and on TV in India: Which Channel Will Telecast NFL Super Bowl LIV Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Match in India?

It is time for Super Bowl 2020 or Super Bowl LIV or Super Bowl 54. This is the 100th season of National Football League (NFL) and Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers is the match for Super Bowl title. The Super Bowl will be watched around the world by millions of fans. Meanwhile, you can check how to watch Super Bowl 2020 live online streaming and live telecast in India?Super Bowl 2020 Time in India and Major Cities in World: Check NFL Super Bowl LIV Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Start Timing in IST.

San Francisco 49ers will be itching to go out and clinch their sixth Super Bowl title. If 49ers manage to emerge victorious, this will level them with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers on most Super Bowl title wins, which is six.

Kansas City Chiefs, on the other hand, will be looking twin their second Super Bowl title. Chiefs last Super Bowl victory came in 1970 when they defeated Minnesota Vikings by 23-7. Sunday Super Bowl 2020 Date and Game Time in IST: From Live Telecast to Online Streaming Details, Everything You Need to Know About the Showcase Event.

When is Super Bowl 2020 as per IST?

Super Bowl LIV will take place in Miami Gardens, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium on February 03, Sunday, as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). The Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers NFL match will kick-off early morning from 05:00 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Super Bowl 2020 in India? (Super Bowl LIV Live Telecast Channel in India)

Unfortunately, no channel will telecast Super Bowl LIV live in India. So, fans looking to watch the NFL game on TV in India are in for a disappointment. However, you can still watch Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers in India, more on that below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming of Super Bowl 2020 Online in India?

Good news for NFL fans in India! The Super Bowl LIV will be available live in India. FanCode will provide free live streaming of Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2020 in India. The free online live streaming will be available on its mobile app and official website. So, enjoy the early morning Super Bowl game!