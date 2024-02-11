Super Bowl 2024 Live Streaming Online: American Football Conference (AFC) champions Kansas City Chiefs will take on National Football Conference (NFC) champions San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2024. The final match of the NFL 2023-24 season will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the teams arrived in Las Vegas a few days back, the preparations for the ultimate championship have begun. Kansas City Chiefs, playing in their fourth Super Bowl in the last five seasons will be looking to defend their title in Las Vegas, while the 49ers will be seeking revenge for their loss in the 2020 Super Bowl final against the very opponent. Super Bowl 2024: 11-Year-Old Reporter Jeremiah Fennell Steals Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Pre-Game Press Conference (Watch Videos).

Kansas City Chiefs, riding high on their MVP Patrick Mahomes are confident about winning their fourth overall Super Bowl title, on the other hand, the 49ers will be looking for their record-tying sixth championship. They held the best record in the NFL 2023-14 season and showed character making comebacks in back-to-back games in divisional and conference finals. There might be multiple Super Bowl 2023-24 predictions for winners, scores and even the MVP of the game, fans are in tret for a mega matchup between the two best-performing franchises of the NFL 2023-24 season. Here is how you can watch the NFL Super Bowl 2024 Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers American Football match in India. San Francisco 49ers Star Patrick Willis Elected to Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

When is Super Bowl 2024 as per IST?

AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs will take on NFC champions San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Super Bowl 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, 2024, Eastern time. NFL followers in India, can follow the live action of Super Bowl 2024 from 5:00 AM onwards on February 12, 2024.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2024 Live Telecast in India?

Sadly, there is no live Telecast of Super Bowl 2024 available in India. But fans can still enjoy the live streaming online of Super Bowl 2024 in India. Find out how below.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2024 Free Live Streaming Online in India?

In absence of a live telecast of Super Bowl 2024, NFL fans in India, can watch Super Bowl 2024 live streaming online on DAZN mobile app and website. The streaming, however, won't be free but the game pass is available at a nominal cost of INR 80.00. After buying the subscription, apart from Super Bowl 2024 live streaming fans will get access to the halftime show as well.

