The NFL 2023 season has just one game left before the conclusion and that's the big one – the Super Bowl, which everyone has been playing for since the start of the season. We have our two finalists the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, who will represent the American Football Conference (AFC) and National Football Conference (NFC) respectively. Both star-studded teams have very capable athletes to deliver on the big game. Here are predictions for the Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl LVIII game.

The Kansas City Chiefs' route to the Super Bowl 2024 game has been pretty smooth. They topped the Western Division in the AFC with an 11-6 record. And then defeated Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the divisional round to advance to Conference finals. Topping the Baltimore Ravens in a low-scoring game (17-10), the Kansas City Chiefs made it to their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons.

On the contrary, the San Francisco 49ers had to battle it out in three games to reach the Super Bowl 58. The 49ers needed a strong second half to register wins against the Green Bay Packers (in the divisional round) and Detroit Lions (In Conference finals) to secure their ticket to the Super Bowl. The 49ers will be looking to end their 41-year wait to win their sixth overall trophy. But will that be easier than said?

Odds, MVP Picks in Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

The stage is set for the biggest game of the NFL 2023 season, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battling it out for the Lombardi Trophy. These two teams faced off against one another in Super Bowl 54 with the Chiefs coming out victorious. Both teams have seven wins against each other in the last 14 meetings. The Chiefs are full of offensive stars, while the 49ers have arguably the most complete roster in the NFL.

Stars at nearly every important position, the Chiefs have proven capable of finishing the job and winning a Super Bowl. The Niners have reached four NFC Conference championship games in the last five seasons and have zero rings to show for it. The Chiefs are playing their best football of the season right now, and that might be too much for the 49ers to overcome.

MVP Picks:

When it comes to MVP, Quarterbacks are widely picked for their overall impact on the game. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes has proven his mantle in the big games before winning two Super Bowl MVP titles. He is leading the team with 4183 Passes this season. His counterpart Brock Purdy is talented and reaching at a superstar level. Comparing him with Mahomes might look ‘odd’ right now, but Purdy will take the Numero Uno spot in two or three seasons.

Other players in contention for the Super Bowl 2024 MVP are Tight End stars Travis Kelce and George Kittle and positioned at Running Back, Christian McCaffrey. All these stars are leading their teams in their respective stats.

