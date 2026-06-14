Sweden vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F action gets underway, Sweden prepares to face Tunisia in what promises to be a pivotal opening fixture. With both nations eyeing a strong start in a group that also features football giants Netherlands and Japan, securing three points from this encounter at Estadio Monterrey could prove crucial for their knockout stage aspirations. FIFA World Cup 2026: NYPD Says It Will Target S*x Trafficking ‘In Full Force’ During Matches.

Latest Polymarket prediction markets offer insights into the perceived probabilities for this intriguing clash.

Match Details

Detail Information Match Sweden vs Tunisia Stage Group Stage Group Group F Date (IST) Mon, June 15, 7:30 AM IST Venue Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico Status TIMED

Polymarket Predictions

Polymarket's prediction markets, reflecting collective intelligence and sentiment, indicate Sweden as the slight favourites to win this Group F opener against Tunisia. The market suggests a 50% chance for a Sweden victory, implying that traders see the Scandinavian side having a clear edge.

The probability of a draw stands at 28%, indicating that a tightly contested match with shared spoils is considered a significant possibility. Tunisia, often lauded for their defensive solidity, are given a 22% chance of pulling off a win, positioning them as the underdogs in this fixture. These probabilities highlight the competitive nature of World Cup group stage matches, where upsets are always a factor.

Team Form and What's at Stake

Sweden's journey to the FIFA World Cup 2026 was a dramatic one, as they secured their spot via the UEFA playoffs after a challenging qualification campaign. Under the guidance of manager Graham Potter, who took the helm in October 2025, the team has shown signs of improvement, focusing on a collective approach and tactical discipline. Key players like attackers Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak will be crucial for Sweden's offensive efforts, though the absence of Dejan Kulusevski due to injury is a notable blow, as he missed the entire 2025/26 season and was not included in the squad. Their recent form has been mixed, with two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five completed matches. This opening match is a prime opportunity for Sweden to re-establish their pedigree after missing the 2022 World Cup. Portugal to Honour Late Diogo Jota with Commemorative FIFA World Cup 2026 Wristbands.

Tunisia, on the other hand, enjoyed a dominant qualification campaign, topping their group and remarkably not conceding a single goal throughout their 2026 World Cup qualifiers. This marks their seventh World Cup appearance, and the Carthage Eagles are keen to finally break their group stage barrier and reach the knockout rounds for the first time. Coached by Sabri Lamouchi, who was appointed in January 2026, Tunisia boasts a balanced squad that combines experienced players like captain Ellyes Skhiri with youthful talents such as Hannibal Mejbri and Elias Achouri. Their renowned defensive organization will be a key factor in attempting to frustrate Sweden's attack.

This Group F clash is more than just an opening game; it's a statement of intent for both nations. A victory would provide a crucial boost in confidence and positioning within a demanding group, while a loss would immediately pile pressure ahead of their subsequent matches against Netherlands and Japan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).