A better day unfolded at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 for India. Lovlina Borgohain despite losing her boxing semi-final managed to win a bronze, it was India’s third at the ongoing Summer Games. Apart from her, India is now assured of at least silver medal in wrestling as Ravi Kumar Dahiya advanced to the Men's 57kg final after a win over Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev. Deepak Punia and Indian women’s hockey team will now compete for bronze medal in their respective competitions. Day 13 at the Tokyo 2020 promises another good day for India, here’s a look at Indian athletes schedule for tomorrow, August 04 (Thursday). 2020 Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 12: Look Back at Major Headlines, Match Results, Updated Medals Tally.

On day 13, Indian men’s hockey team will play for bronze medal against Germany. Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be take part in round 2. Wrestler Anshu Malik will be eyeing for bronze via Repechage round. Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia will play their respective bronze and gold medal matches. Meanwhile, check out the complete schedule below.

India's Schedule for Day 13 of Tokyo Olympics 2020

Date Time (IST) Sport Event Athletes Aug 5, 2021 04:00 AM Golf Women’s Round 2 Aditi Ashok Aug 5, 2021 05:44 AM Golf Women’s Round 2 Diksha Dagar Aug 5, 2021 07:00 AM Hockey Bronze Medal Match India vs Germany Aug 5, 2021 07:37 AM Wrestling Women’s 57kg Freestyle- Repechage Anshu Malik Aug 5, 2021 08:00 AM Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 53kg 1/8 Final Vinesh Phogat Aug 5, 2021 01:00 PM Athletics 20km Race walk Final KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla & Sandeep Kumar Aug 5, 2021 04:15 PM Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal Bout Ravi Dahiya Aug 5, 2021 04:40 PM Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 86kg Gold Medal Bout Deepak Punia

Live Streaming Of Team India Events At Tokyo Olympics 2020

Sony Network holds the official rights for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The matches will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and even Sony SIX SD/HD will live broadcast with English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. SonyLiv will be the app that will bring you the live streaming of the games. Besides it, DD Sports also provides live telecast of sports events featuring India athletes.

