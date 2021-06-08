Eyeing a spot in the semi-final, Alexander Zverev would be taking on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarter-finals of the French Open on Tuesday, June 8. Despite a slow start in the first round against fellow German Oscar Ottie, Zverev has bounced back with high intensity and hasn't dropped a set since the opening match. He has defeated Roman Safiullin, Laslo Djere and Kei Nishikori to book a spot in the quarter-finals. Ravi Ashwin Reacts As Novak Djokovic Registers Comeback Win Against Lorenzo Musetti at French Open 2021

On the other hand, World No. 46 Fokina has made it this far in a Grand Slam for the very first time in his career. Zverev has a clear advantage when it came to head-to-head comparisons. The German leads 2-0 and he would hope to build on that this time.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

The match would be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it will start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Men's Singles live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

