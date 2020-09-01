Andy Murray will take on Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of US Open 2020. The clash will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 1, 2020 (Tuesday). This is the Scottsman first Grand Slam appearance since Australian Open last year. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Andy Murray vs Yoshihito Nishioka clash in US Open can scroll down below for more details. Naomi Osaka Enters Stadium for US Open 2020 First Round Match Wearing a Breonna Taylor Black Mask.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two players and come into this game in decent form. Murray was brilliant in the Cincinnati Masters where he made it to the round of 16 losing to the eventual finalist Milos Raonic. The Scotsman is ranked 115th in the world and needed a wild card to compete in this year’s competition. US Open 2020: Talk of 'Fake Bubble', Bubble in Bubble' Headlines Opening Day of Grand Slam Tournament.

Yoshihito Nishioka, on the other hand, is ranked 48th in the world at the moment and had a decent year. He reached his career-high ranking and made it to the third round of the Australian Open. However, this will be Japanese player’s first game post the COVID-19 enforced suspension.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Andy Murray vs Yoshihito Nishioka Men’s Singles first-round Match?

Andy Murray vs Yoshihito Nishioka match in US Open 2020 men’s singles will take place on September 01, 2020 (Tuesday). The opening round match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows and it has a tentative start time of 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Andy Murray vs Yoshihito Nishioka, Men’s Singles first-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Andy Murray vs Yoshihito Nishioka match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for US Open 2020 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the men’s singles first-round match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Andy Murray vs Yoshihito Nishioka Men’s Singles first-round Match Online in India?

Live-action of the Andy Murray vs Yoshihito Nishioka match will also be available online. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the first-round match in men’s singles for its online fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).