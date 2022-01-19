Day 3 of the Australian Open had no major shocks in store for the fans. The day witnessed several stalwarts locking to get through to the next round. On day 3, the fans witnessed tennis stars like Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev and others in live action. All the big star made their way into the third round. However, it turned out to be quite a disastrous outing for the Indian tennis stalwarts Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna as both crashed out of the mega event in the first round itself. Sania Mirza Retirement: Tennis Superstar Reveals Her Retirement Plans, Says 2022 Season Will Be Her Last

There was yet another shocking piece of news that came in for all the Indian fans as the Indian tennis stalwart Sania Mirza announced her retirement. Mirza said that her body was wearing out and her motivation that is required for daily grinding is not the same anymore. The 35-year-old further said that every time she travels, she feels like putting her son at risk. This has surely left all the fans shell-shocked.

Australian Open 2022 Day 3 Highlights:

#Jessica Pegula defeated Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the third round.

#Matteo Berrettini defeated Stefan Kozlov 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-1 and advance to the third round of the Australian Open 2022.

#Carlos Alcaraz won against Dusan Lajovic 6-2 6-1 7-5 for a seventh consecutive win.

#Denis Shapovalov registered 7-6(6) 6-7(3) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-2 win against Soonwoo Kwon. The Canadian tennis player fought hard for four and a half hours to secure a win.

#Aslan Karatsev secured a 3-6 6-2 6-2 6-3 win against America's Mackenzie McDonald.

#Alexander Zverev marched into the third round of the Australian Open 2022 by defeating John Millman 6-4 6-4 6-0. “My body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I’m not saying that’s the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I’m getting older,” she explained.

#Adrian Mannarino knocked out as the 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

#Naomi Osaka storms into the third round of Australian Open 2022 after beating Madison Brengle 6-0, 6-4.

#Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok lost 4-6, 6-7(5) to the Slovenian team of Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan.

#The Indian tennis stalwart announced retirement and said that 2022 will play her last tournament this year.

#Rafael Nadal defeated Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 and marched into the third round.

#World No.1 Ashleigh Barty beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the third round.

#Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin got knocked out of Australian Open 2022 in the first round itself. They were defeated 6-3 6-7(2) 2-6 by Christopher Rungkat and Treat Huey.

Day 4 will have many interesting fixtures on the cards for the fans. Nick Kyrgios will take on Daniil Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena. In the women's singles matches, we will have Aryna Sabalenka taking on Wang Xinyu. The match will take place at 06.45 am IST. Stay tuned to this space for more updates related to the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2022 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).