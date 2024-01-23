As we are getting closer to the conclusion of the Australian Open 2024, the quality of Tennis played has improved drastically. But top players continue to deliver at big matches as seen on Day 10 of the tournament. For the Men’s singles, defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced to his 11th Australian Open Semifinal – a round where the Serbian nearly secures the Grand Slam, as he is 10-0 in his last 10 Semifinals appearances at AO. He defeated Taylor Fritz 7-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, saving multiple break points in the first set. 'And Hang Upside Down...' Novak Djokovic Provides Hilarious Tip to Nick Kyrgios on How To Win a Grand Slam As Duo Have Fun Chat at Australian Open 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Women’s defending Champion Aryana Sabalenka on the other hand is yet to drop a set in the Australian Open 2024. Ironically, she allowed a maximum of three games per set en route to the semi-finals. Dominating Belarusian sealed her second Australian Open Semi-final at the expense of Barbora Krejcikova. Sabalenka won her quarterfinal match 6-2, 6-3.

Other Top Results at Australian Open 2024 Day 10

World Number four Jannik Sinner defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals.

Women’s World Number Four Coco Gauff also progressed to the semifinals, defeating Marta Kostyuk 7-6, 6-7, 6-2

In the Men’s Doubles competition Tomas Machac-Zhang Zhizhen won the sole game of Day 10 at Australian Open. They defeated Ariel Behar-Adam Pavlasek in straight sets (6-3, 6-1).

Women's Doubles event saw Fourth Seed Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe sealing spot in the next round with a 7-5, 6-2 win.

Although there were no major upsets on the given day, the losing opponents provided tough competition to the winners even in a straight-set loss. On Day 11 fans can expect the same level of plays as Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz and Quiwen Zheng take the hard court. Indian star Rohan Bopanna will also be in action in the Men’s Doubles quarterfinal match early.

