As we are closing on the Australian Open 2024 season, the matches have been more intense and much more competitive. The top players are delivering as per their calibre at the big stage as seen on Day 11 of the Australian Open 2024. For the Men's singles Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the semifinals after a more than four-hour-long match. Medvedev went on to defeat Hubert Hurkacz by 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, saving multiple break points in the first set. ‘No One Deserves It More’ Sania Mirza Congratulates Rohan Bopanna After He Becomes Oldest Tennis Player To Achieve World No 1 Ranking in Men’s Doubles.

In the Women's singles, Dayana Yastremska proceeded to the semis as she went on to defeat Linda Noskova by 6-3, 6-4. As per the Men's doubles Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advanced to the semifinal spot after they defeated the Argentina duo Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni by 6-4, 7-6.

Other Top Results at Australian Open 2024 Day 11

World Number Six Alexander Zverev defeated World Number Two Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals.

In Women's singles, China's Qinwen Zheng went on to defeat Anna Kalinskaya by 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the semis.

Women's doubles saw Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens proceed to semis. Also, Storm Hunter and Katerina Siniakova advanced to the semifinals.

In Men's doubles, Yannick Hanfmann-Dominik Koepfer defeated Jan Zielinski-Hugo Nys for the semifinal spot. Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori has found their way to the semis. Novak Djokovic Blows Flying Kiss to Nick Kyrgios During His Quarterfinal Match Against Taylor Fritz at Australian Open 2024 (Watch Video)

Although there were no major upsets on the given day, the losing opponents provided tough competition to the winners even in a straight-set loss. On Day 12 fans can expect the same level of plays.

