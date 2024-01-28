The Australian Open 2024 witnessed one of its most memorable days on January 27. Aryna Sabalenka won the women's singles title with a victory over China's Qinwen Zheng. The Belarusian put up a dominant display, beating Zheng 6-3, 6-2 to defend her title successfully. With this victory, Sabalenka also became the second Belarusian woman since Victoria Azarenka to retain the Australian Open title. The world no 2 has had a great start to the year and would look forward to carrying this superb form in all the competitions that follow. Sachin Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha and Other Members of India's Sports Fraternity Laud Rohan Bopanna After His Historic Australian Open 2024 Men’s Doubles Title Win.

However, the second part of the day witnessed Rohan Bopanna make history. The Indian tennis star, who is vastly experienced and has been playing some fine tennis in the Australian Open 2024, romped home to win the men's doubles title alongside his partner Matthew Ebden. This victory was special in so many ways. Bopanna, 43, became the oldest player in the history of tennis to win a Grand Slam award and not just this, this was also his first men's doubles title at a major tournament. To cap it off, Bopanna had earlier become the oldest ever player to achieve the no 1 ranking in men's doubles and his performance drew praise and admiration from all corners of the world of sports.

Other results at Australian Open 2024 Day 14

Hsieh Su-wei And Jan Zielinski won the Australian Open 2024 men's doubles title. They beat Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 11-9 to win the title at the year's first Grand Slam.

The two-week-long Australian Open 2024 is set to come to an end on January 28 with the men's singles final. The summit clash in this category features Jannik Sinner taking on Daniil Medvedev in what is expected to be a showdown of epic proportions. Both players have played some unbelievably good tennis thus far and it is time that they elevate their game to another level to win the top prize on offer. Sinner had beaten reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinal while Medvedev ousted Alexander Zverev.

