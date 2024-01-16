With many top ranked player in action on the day three of Australian Open 2024, Sumit Nagal created history winning his first Australian Open game that too against world Number 27 Alexander Bublik in straight sets (6-4, 6-2. 7-6). But on the same day, fellow Indian Tennis player, Yuki Bhambri lost his Men’s doubles game despite winning the first set of the match. Yuki Bhambri and Robin Haase won the first set 6-1 but went on to lose next two sets on tie breaker ending their Australian Open journey early. Sumit Nagal Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About India’s Latest Tennis Star At Australian Open 2024.

In other games World Number five Jessica Pegula defeated Rebecca Marino (6-2, 6-4) in late game of the day while top seed Iga Swiatek eased pass Sofia Kenin at Rod Laver Arena (7-6, 6-2), while title contender Carlos Alcaraz also made strong start to the campaign with a straight set win over Richhard Gasquet (7-6, 6-1, 6-2).

Other Top Results at Australian Open 2024 Day Three

World Number Three Elena Rybakina won her opening match of the Australian Open 2024 against Karolina Pliskova (7-6, 6-4).

Former Australian Open doubles winner Thanasi Kokkinakis won a five game thriller against Sebastian Ofner (7-6, 2-6, 6-7, 6-1, 7-6).

World Number 11 Casper Ruud lost just five games in the match, as he defeated Spain International Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

Bulgarian Tennis star Grigor Dimitrov had to came from a set down to advance to the second round of the tournament, he won against Marton Fucsvics 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2. Ben Shelton Won’t Be Drawn on Comments Attributed ‘Dialing It Down’ Celebration Gesture to Novak Djokovic at Australian Open 2024

Alexander Zverev also advances to the second round after losing first set of the match against fellow German International Dominik Koepfer. He won the match 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

Holger Rune won against Japanese international Yoshihito Nishioka (6-2,4-6, 7-6,6-4)

Wild Card entrant Emma Raducanu made winning start to her Australian open campign as she defeated Shelby Rogers in straight sets (6-3, 6-2)

World Number 11 Jelena Ostapenko also advanced to the second round with a straight set win over Kimberly Birrell (7-6, 6-1)

Two –time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka struggled to advace to the second round as she needed three sets to dispatch Italian international Camila Giorgi (6-1, 4-6, 6-3)

Three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber lost to Danielle Collins to make early exit from the tournament (6-2, 3-6, 6-1)

While many of the seeded players advance to the next round of Australian Open, here are some of the exciting matchups we expect in the second round. Today’s winner Dimitrov and Kokkonakis will face each other in the second round and Alexander Zverev will face unseeded Czech International Lukas Klein. Today big game winner Sumit Nagal will face Chinese international Shang Juncheng on January 18. Juncheng defeated US International McDonalds in a five game thriller today.

