Day six at Melbourne Park kick-started the third round of the singles tournament, with defending champions – Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka taking on the hard court after two day’s break. Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the next round after defeating Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0 in dominating fashion. Tsurenko managed to win just 24 points in the whole match, highlighting defending champion Sabalenka’s dominance on the court. In Men’s Single though, Novak Djokovic also played a flawless game to advance to the fourth round. Novak Djokovic Registers 92 Wins Each At Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Achieves Feat With Victory Over Tomas Martin Etcheverry At AO 2024

Elsewhere 2023 US Champion Coco Gauff continued he form, winning her third-round game against fellow American Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-2. On day six also teenager Mirra Andreeva grabbed the headline as she came back from a set down and erased a 1-5 deficit in the third set to extend her stay in the Australian Open 2024. She advanced to the Round of 16 with a 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(10) score-line. India’s Rohan Bopanna also advances into the third round of the Men’s Doubles games with a straight set win. While N. Sriram Balaji, pairing with Victor Cornea also advanced to the second round with win over Italian pair Matteo Arnaldi and Andrea Pallegrino (6-3, 6-4)

Other Top Results at Australian Open 2024 Day Six

World Number five Andrei Rublev won his third-round match Sebastian Korda (6-2, 7-6, 6-4)

World Number seven Stefanos Tsitsipas won the third-round match in straight sets against Luca Van Assche dropping just seven games in the match. (6-3,6-0,6-4).

World Number 12 Taylor Fritz also advanced to the next fourth round with a four-set win over Fabian Marozsan. (3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2).

Australian top seed Alex De Minaur progressed to the fourth round, dropping seven games this time, in the match against Flavio Cobolli. (6-3, 6-3, 6-1). He has yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Another player winning without dropping a set is Italian top seed Jannik Sinner, who advanced to the fourth round with ease as he defeated Argentine Sabastian Baez in straight sets (6-0, 6-1, 6-3). Australian Open 2024: Mirra Andreeva Stages Fightback To Beat Diane Parry, Advances To Fourth Round

In Mens Doubles Rohan Bopanna continued his impressive form pairing with Matthew Ebden as they defeated Australian pair John Millman and Edward Winter (6-2, 7-6)

10th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia crashed out of the competition after a 6-7, 3-6 loss against unseeded Maria Timofeeva.

American star player Amanda Anisimova battled a tough match against Paula Badosa to make it to the next round. (7-5, 6-4)

Karen Khachanov battled tough competition from Tomas Machac saving 17 break points out of 19 to win the the match (6-4, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6)

In last singles game of the day, World Number nine Barbora Krejcikova came from a set down to register third-round win over Storm Hunter (4-6, 7-5, 6-3)

While there were less shocking results on Day Six of the Australian Open 2024, top players performed at the highest level to stay competitive in the tournament. Day seven will also have big game players like Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek in action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2024 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).