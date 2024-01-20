It was yet another day of interesting results at the Australian Open 2024! Top seed and world no 1 Iga Swiatek was handed a third round exit by unseeded Linda Noskova in what turned out to be one of the upsets of the year's first Grand Slam. The 19-year tennis player from the Czech Republic got the better of her Polish opponent 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to make it to the fourth round at the Rod Laver Arena. Knocking out one of the favourites to secure a fourth round spot is indeed a big achievement for the youngster, who will now look to continue her good form. At the Margaret Court Arena, Victoria Azarenka stood tall as she beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 7-5 to move to the last 16. Later on at the same venue, Elina Svitolina reigned supreme over Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-3 in what was a dominant performance from the Ukrainian. Novak Djokovic Registers 92 Wins Each At Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Achieves Feat With Victory Over Tomas Martin Etcheverry At AO 2024.

In men's singles, Carlos Alcaraz progressed to the next round after his Chinese opponent Shang Juncheng could not continue owing to a leg injury. Daniil Medvedev and Alex Zverev, on expected terms, too won their respective matches against Alex Michelsen and Felix Auger-Aliassime. However, it was a pretty memorable day for Nuno Borges, who became the first Portuguese man to move to round four of the Australian Open. N Sriram Balaji's campaign in men's doubles ended when he and his Romanian partners lost to Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic. In mixed doubles, Rohan Bopanna and Timea Babos pulled out. Andrey Rublev Tries to Remove Bug From Court During Third Round Match Against Sebastian Korda in Australian Open 2024, Video Goes Viral!

Other Top Results at Australian Open 2024 Day 7

Miomir Kecmanovic knocked out Tommy Paul in the third round, winning their contest 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-0.

Hubert Hurkacz beat Ugo Humbert 3-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-3

Frenchman Arthur Cazaux beat Tallon Griekspoor to progress to the next round. Cazaux won 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

Cameron Norrie outclassed Norway's Casper Ruud with the Englishman coming out on top 6-4 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 6-3.

Nuno Borges created history by becoming the first Portuguese man to enter round four of the Australian Open and he did it with a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6) victory.

American Sloanne Stephens' Australian Open 2024 run came to an end at the gands of Anna Kalinskaya, who won 6-7 (8-10), 6-1, 6-4.

Dayana Yastremska got the better of Emma Navarro 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 to move to the fourth round

Oceane Dodin clinched a straight-set victory over Clara Burel

Qinwen Zheng outplayed compatriot Yafan Wang, who had eliminated Emma Raducanu earlier.

Anna Blinkova suffered a defeat to Jasmine Paolini

There's plenty to look forward to, on Day 8 of the Australian Open 2024, which will see Novak Djokovic lock horns with Adrian Mannarino in a fourth round showdown. Plus, Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to continue his charge when he faces Taylor Fritz. In women's singles competition, Aryna Sabalenka will be in action against Amanda Anisimova. Also, Coco Gauff will look to progress further into the competition when she goes up against Magdalena Frech.

