The Australian Open 2024 produced yet another day of excitement, thrill and some fascinating results. With the quarterfinals closing in, the action seems to be becoming more and more intense and fans can expect some more in the days to come. Record 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic made headlines by getting the better of Adrian Mannarino at the Rod Laver Arena. Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev too advanced to the last eight with victories over Karen Khachanov and Alex di Minaur. However, the day was not without an upset with Stefanos Tsitsipas being stunned by American Taylor Fritz, who beat the Greek 7-6(3) 5-7 6-3 6-3. Andrey Rublev Tries to Remove Bug From Court During Third Round Match Against Sebastian Korda in Australian Open 2024, Video Goes Viral!

In women's singles competition, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff expectedly sailed through. For teenager Gauff, it was the first time that she had made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Magdalena Frech. Australian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Dominates Marathon Man Adrian Mannarino To Reach Quarterfinals.

Other Top Results at Australian Open 2024 Day 8

Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva's dream run at the Australian Open 2024 came to an end when she was defeated by Barbora Krejcikova, who beat her 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 In men's doubles, the team of Zhang Zhizhen and Tomas Machac got the better of Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram 3-5, 6-3, 6-2

Argentina duo Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez beat Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons 7 (7)-6(5), 3-6, 7 (10)- 6 (5).

In women's doubles the team of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic beat Elixane Lechemia and Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 5-7, 0-6

Elise Mertens and Hsieh Su-wei also triumphed in their third round match against Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani.

Day 9 (January 22) promises to bring excitement to tennis fans with some magnificent clashes lined up. Nuno Borges, who became the first Portuguese to enter round four of the Australian Open, will have a tough opponent in the form of Daniil Medvedev. Alex Zverev will face Cameron Norrie and Carlos Alcaraz is set to take on Miomir Kecmanovic. Victoria Azarenka and Elina Svitolina headline women's action on January 22 at the Australian Open.

