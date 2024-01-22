Australian Open 2024 continues to deliver exciting games of tennis on the hard court with contenders inching closer to the finals of the tournament. Day nine at Melbourne Park concluded fourth-round matches for the Men's and Women's singles, handing fans eight challengers for the trophy. Number two seed Carlos Alcaraz was making his debut in the fourth round of the tournament but never looked fazed by the pressure. He defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in three sets to book a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament (6-4, 6-4, 6-0). In Ladies' Singles, Linda Noskova advanced to the Quarterfinals after Elina Svitolina pulled out of the match in the very first set. This marks Noskova’s best run in the grand slam. Australian Open 2024: Linda Noskova Moves Into Quarterfinals After Elina Svitolina Retires.

Elsewhere two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka found it difficult to handle 23-year-old Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska. Although both players played out a close contest, unforced errors at the critical time hampered Azarenka dearly, as she lost the match 6-7, 4-6 against unseeded Yastremska. India’s Rohan Bopanna also advances into the quarterfinal round of the Men’s Doubles games winning two tiebreakers against Wesley Koolhof- Nikola Mektic. This marks Bopanna’s best performance in the Australian Open. Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Marches Into Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal With Win Against Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic.

Other Top Results at Australian Open 2024 Day Nine

World Number nine Hubert Hurkacz advanced to the quarterfinals with a straight-set win over Arthur Cazalux. (7-6, 7-6, 6-4)

World Number three Daniil Medvedev also Progressed to the next round dropping one set against Portuguese star Nuno Borges. (6-3,7-6, 5-6, 6-1).

World Number six Alexander Zverev needed five sets again to advance to the quarterfinals after British star Cameron Morrie gave him a tough fight in the fourth round (7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6).

In Women’s singles, seeded 26 Jasmine Paolini lost to Anna Kalinskaya in two sets in the fourth round. (6-4, 6-2). Australian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie Match Briefly Delayed After 'Pro Palestine' Protestor Throws Papers on Tennis Court

World Number 12 Qinwen Zheng advanced to the quarter-finals with a straight-set win over the French star Oceane Dodin (6-0, 6-3)

While there were exciting games and plays on day nine of the Australian Open, the matches are getting tougher. After a day’s break, today's winners will face against each other to decide the semifinalists of the tournament. Daniil Medvedev will play against Hubert Hurkacz, while Carlos Alcaraz will play against Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024.

