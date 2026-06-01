Carlos Alcaraz’s Portugal Beach Break Signals Progress Amid Injury Layoff From Tennis

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz has been photographed enjoying a relaxing beach vacation in Portugal, offering a much-anticipated glimpse into his recovery from a right wrist injury. The world No. 2's recent appearance without his customary bulky wrist cast has sparked optimism among fans and the tennis community regarding his rehabilitation progress, even as he remains sidelined from competitive play. French Open 2026: Alexander Zverev Advances to 6th Straight Roland Garros Quarter-Finals.

Carlos Alcaraz's Enjoying Time Away From Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz enjoying some time off in Portugal. Can't wait to see him back on court. ❤ pic.twitter.com/g2SKplsyNR — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 31, 2026

Alcaraz, 23, was seen in Comporta, Portugal, alongside friends, engaging in activities such as beach football. Crucially, images from his trip show him sporting a significantly lighter wrist band or strapping instead of the full cast he had worn in previous public appearances. This visual update suggests a positive step forward in his recovery process, which has kept him off the court since April.

Extended Layoff and Tournament Withdrawals

The young Spaniard's injury woes began at the Barcelona Open in April, where he was forced to withdraw due to pain in his right wrist. Subsequent medical assessments led to his withdrawal from several key tournaments, including the ATP Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome. Most notably, Alcaraz, a two-time defending champion at Roland Garros, was forced to miss the French Open, a significant blow to his clay-court season. Further extending his absence, he also confirmed his withdrawal from the grass-court swing, including the Queen's Club Championships and Wimbledon, where he had achieved considerable success in previous seasons.

Despite the frustration of watching rivals compete from afar, Alcaraz has maintained a positive outlook on his recovery. He recently commented on his hiatus, stating, "everything happens for a reason. I believe it's fate and that life has something special for me when I return, something beautiful." His team and medical staff have emphasised a cautious approach to ensure a full and lasting recovery, prioritising his long-term career over a premature return. French Open 2026: Marta Kostyuk Stuns Four-Time Champion Iga Swiatek to Reach Maiden Roland Garros Quarter-Final.

Anticipated Return to the Tour

While no definitive return date has been officially announced, the sight of Alcaraz without a heavy cast has fuelled speculation about his potential comeback. It is widely understood that his return to competitive tennis is being targeted for the North American hard-court swing. Tournaments such as the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters are considered potential events for his return, ahead of his US Open title defence later in the summer.

The tennis world eagerly awaits the return of Carlos Alcaraz, whose dynamic play has captivated audiences globally. His current vacation in Portugal, offering a hopeful sign of healing, underscores the careful management of his injury as he prepares to rejoin the elite ranks of professional tennis.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).