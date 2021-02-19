Daniil Medvedev will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2021. The clash will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on February 19, 2021 (Friday). In their six previous meetings, the Russian lead the head-to-head record with five victories compared to the Greek’s solitary win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming can scroll down below. Stefanos Tsitsipas Edges Rafael Nadal in Australian Open 2021 Quarterfinals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is coming into this game on the back of a speculator performance against seed two Rafael Nadal as the Greek came back from two sets down to win against the Spaniard and book a place in the final four. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev defeated fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in straight sets to secure a semi-final berth. The winner will face Novak Djokovic in the finals of the competition. Novak Djokovic Beats Aslan Karatsev in Australian Open 2021 Semis To Make Third Consecutive Final.

When is Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match at Australian Open 2021

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match in the Australian Open 2021 semi-final will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Friday (February 19, 2021). The match has a tentative start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, men’s singles semi-final match online for fans in India.

