The French Open also known as 'Roland Garros' is the premier clay court tennis tournament which is one of those competitions where players want to make a mark and create history. It is undoubtedly the most physically demanding of all the Grand Slam competitions. As per the French Open 2022 schedule, the tennis Grand Slam takes place from May 22 to June 05. The 126th edition of French Open features a 128-player singles draw, 64-team doubles draw and 32-team mixed doubles draw. French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal Seeded To Meet in Quarterfinals.

French Open Live Streaming and Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of French Open 2022 in India. So, the live telecast of Roland Garros in India will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX. The live streaming online of French Open 2022 will be available on Sony LIV.

Most French Open Titles: Rafael Nadal, who is also famously known as the 'King of Clay' has the most number of French Open titles with 13. He has a total of 21 Grand Slams to his name.

French Open Defending champion- Singles

Men- Novak Djokovic

Women- Barbora Krejcikova

Men’s Doubles – Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Nicholas Mahut

Women’s Doubles – Barbora Krejcikova / Katherina Siniakova

French Open 2022 Prize money

SINGLES

Winner: €2,200,000 / 2,000 points

Finalist: €1,100,000 / 1,200 points

Semi-finalist: €600,000 / 720 points

Quarter-finalist: €380,000 / 360 points

Round of 16: €220,000 / 180 points

Round of 32: €125,800 / 90 points

Round of 64: €86,000 / 45 points

Round of 128: €62,000 / 10 points

DOUBLES (€ per team)

Winner: €580,000 / 2,000 points

Finalist: €290,000/ 1,200 points

Semi-finalist: €146,000 / 720 points

Quarter-finalist: €79,500 / 360 points

Round of 16: €42,000 / 180 points

Round of 32: €25,000 / 90 points

Round of 64: €15,500 / 0 points

Player to Watch Out for: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are among the men’s players to watch out for at the French Open 2022. In women’s players, all eyes will be on; Isa Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Barbora Krejcikova, Paula Badosa, Garbine Muguruza, Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff and Simona Halep.

