Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Australian Open 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Tennis Match?

Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Australian Open 2020 Quarter-Final Tennis Match Live Streaming Online: Garbine Muguruza will lock horns with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the women’s singles quarter-final match of the Australian Open 2020. The encounter will be played on January 29 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. As per the latest ATP rankings for women, Pavlyuchenkova Muguruza are placed at 30th and 32nd respectively and thus, one can expect a close encounter in the next game. Meanwhile, tennis fanatics can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other necessary and relevant details of the quarter-final game. Roger Federer Advances to Semi-Finals of Australian Open 2020, Beats Tennys Sandgren in Five-Set Thriller.

In the previous rounds of the gala tournament, the former no.1 player Muguruza reached the top eight without much difficulty and will fancy her chances to get the better of her opposition in the upcoming game too. Moreover, the two-time grand-slam winner has defeated Pavlyuchenkova on four of the previous five meetings between the two. Well, Muguruza will certainly eye to extend her good run while the Russian star must aim for redemption. In addition, Pavlyuchenkova doesn’t have a great record in the quarter-finals of major tournaments and the 28-year old will want to improve those numbers too.

When is Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Match at Australian Open 2020

The women’s singles quarter-final match between Garbiñe Muguruza and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the ongoing Australian Open 2020 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 29, 2020 (Wednesday). The match will tentatively start at 7:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Telecast

Garbiñe Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova match in the quarter-final of Australian Open will be telecasted on Sony channels as it is the official broadcaster of 2020 Australian Open in India. So, tennis fans in India can tune into Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live-action of the knock-out game.

Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Streaming Online

If you are not able to watch the quarter-final match on Television, you can switch to online streaming in order to catch the live-action of the game. Garbiñe Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova match in the quarter-final of Australian Open 2020 will be streamed live on SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network. Fans also can enjoy the live-action of the knock-out clash on the SonyLiv the official website of Australian Open.

Despite Pavlyuchenkova’s poor record against the former World no. 1 star, one might give an edge to the Russian star owing to her ability to change the direction of the ball and her raw power might also come handy. However, Muguruza has won many grand-slam quarterfinals previously and that experience might come handy in the high-voltage encounter.