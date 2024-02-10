Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna recently climbed to a career-best world No. 1 in the latest ATP Rankings for doubles. He won the Australian Open 2024 alongside Matthew Ebden and the oldest world No. 1 in men’s tennis. He is also the fourth Indian tennis player after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza to reach the top of the tennis rankings. Sania shared a picture of herself and Rohan Bopanna together on social media alongside a heartfelt note. She mentioned If someone told her and Bopanna that they would both be number 1 in the world one day, they would have thought it was a joke. Fans loved the bonding between them and made the post viral on social media. She also congratulated Bopanna for his achievement. Rohan Bopanna Meets PM Narendra Modi Following Historic Australian Open 2024 Men’s Doubles Triumph.

Sania Mirza Pens Down Heartfelt Note For Rohan Bopanna

