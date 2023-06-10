Aiming for a third French Open title, Iga Swiatek would face Karolina Muchova in the final of Roland Garros 2023 on Saturday, June 10. The Polish tennis star has been dominant, as expected in the competition but would face a stiff challenge in the form of unseeded Karolina Muchova in the summit clash of the women’s singles category at the French Open this year. Muchova shocked everyone by beating the in-form and world number two Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal. While Swiatek would be expected to win this match and the French Open crown, Muchova would take inspiration from her win over the Pole back in 2019. These two players have faced each other just once, with Muchova taking the victory in the first round of the Prague Open. Carlos Alcaraz's Sensational Shot Draws Appreciation From Novak Djokovic During Their French Open 2023 Semifinal (Watch Video).

The pressure of competing in her first Grand Slam final would be on Muchova’s shoulders, but fans can expect these two to put up a good show at the Phillipe Chatrier court on Saturday. In this article, we shall take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this match.

When Is Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova, Women's Singles French Open 2023 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

The women's singles final of the French Open 2023 between Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova would be played at the Phillipe Chatrier court at Roland Garros Stadium on June 10. The match will be played at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova, Women's Singles French Open 2023 Final?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2023 in India. The live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 channels.

Where to Watch Live Streaming of Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova, Women's Singles French Open 2023 Final?

Fans who want to watch live streaming of this match can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. But for that, they would need to pay a subscription fee. Jio users can also watch the match on the abovementioned channels on the JioTV app for free.

