Mike Hesson, Director of Operations at RCB, Returns Home to New Zealand in a Special Flight After Being Stranded in India Amid Lockdown

Mike Hesson (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former New Zealand coach and current director of cricket operations at Royal Challengers, Mike Hesson, has finally returned back to his home in New Zealand after over a month of being stranded in India due to the coronavirus pandemic that has seen the governments of both countries enforce a nationwide lockdown to combat the pandemic and halt it from spreading. Hesson, who was appointed the director at RCB after leaving his position as the head coach of Kings XI Punjab, had been stranded in India since the first week of March after landing in the country early to prepare for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing IPL Behind Closed Doors a Smarter Option: Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Hardik Pandya.

But Hesson, who landed in India on March 05, was stuck in his hotel room in Bengaluru after the lockdown was imposed in both India and New Zealand and flights were suspended. But while the situation has worsened in India leading to the government further extending the lockdown to May 3, the situation has got better in New Zealand and the government has eased most lockdown measures starting Tuesday. David Warner Trolls Virat Kohli & RCB For Not Winning a Single IPL Title, Says ‘ I Hope Virat is Watching Right Now’.

Mike Hesson Returns Home

What a wonderful sight ✈️ after spending over a day on a bus 🚌 to get to Mumbai airport. The staff on @FlyAirNZ were simply outstanding on our return to New Zealand 👏👏👏 . Special thanks to 👇@NZinIndia @MFATNZ @narendramodi @jacindaardern #repatriationflight #india #NZ 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/1Qq6xrcotu — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) April 27, 2020

“What a wonderful sight Airplane after spending over a day on a bus Bus to get to Mumbai airport. The staff on @FlyAirNZ were simply outstanding on our return to New Zealand,” Hesson wrote in a Twitter post. The 45-year-old, who led New Zealand to their first-ever Cricket World Cup final in 2015, also thanked the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern for their efforts.

Hesson was in India to prepare for the 13th edition of the IPL which was originally scheduled to start on March 29 but has since been suspended until further notice due to the pandemic. The start of the IPL was first deferred to April 14, which was the deadline for the first phase of the lockdown in India, before it was suspended until further notice.