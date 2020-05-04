Nick Kyrgios Extends Olive Branch to Rafael Nadal, Asks for Instagram Live Video Session With Spaniard

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios (Photo Credits: Getty)

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal have been at loggerheads. Not very long ago did Nadal complain about how disrespectful the Australian was to the public and his rivals. The Australian shot back and said that Rafael Nadal does not know him and he is in no mood to listen to Nadal. Now it seems that Nick Kyrgios has extended an olive branch towards Rafael Nadal as has asked the Spaniard to do an Instagram live session with him. So here’s exactly what happened. BBC on their social media account wrote that they would love to see a live Instagram session featuring Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal. Nick Kyrgios Takes A Dig At Novak Djokovic for Threatening a Spectator During His US Open 2019 Third Round Match Against American Denis Kudla.

"Rafa lets do Instagram live together. I am down with it," Kyrgios wrote. Now Rafael Nadal is yet to respond to the request but if he does then it would turn out to be quite an interesting session. Not very long ago, Roger Federer had a live Instagram session with his arch-rival, Rafael Nadal. Check out the post below:

Nick Kyrgios invites Rafael Nadal for Instagram live (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the past, Rafael Nadal while talking about the Australian, he said that it is because of the lack of respect for people and opponents that he is on number 72. "He lacks a little respect for the public, for his rival, and also for himself. He could win Grand Slams and fight the top positions of the ranking, but there is a reason why he is where he is [at No. 72]," Nadal had said. Now, if we are waiting for Nadal to respond!