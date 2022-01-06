Novak Djokovic has been one trending name on social media after the Australian authorities have cancelled his visa for not being vaccinated. The act has evoked opinions from all quarters and the fans are divided over the entire row and the Serbian tennis ace also plans legal action after Australian authorities cancelled his visa. Now, his father Srdjan Djokovic has lashed out at the Australian authorities and slammed them for the kind of treatment that his son was subjected to. Srdjan explained that his son was treated like a criminal. Novak Djokovic Australia Visa Controversy: Rafael Nadal Gives His Opinion, Says Serbian Player Facing 'Consequences' of His Decision.

He said that it's shameful that the Australian authorities took suck a decision and he is at the loss for words. "Deportation. All of us need to go out and welcome him [when he comes back]. I can’t talk to my son. they present him as a criminal. I'm lost for words for all what they have done to him," Srdjan told new agencies. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also had chipped in with his opinion about the same. He had asked the Australian authorities to "stop harassing Djokovic".

As mentioned above, the incident has led to a divided opinion amongst the fans. Even Rafael Nadal spoke about the controversy and has backed the rules that stopped Djoko from visiting the country. He said that Djoko was free to make his choice just like any individual but then he faced the consequences for his actions. Furthermore, the Spaniard explained that the only way to stop the COVID-19 pandemic is vaccination. The Serbian tennis ace will not be participating in the Australian Open 2022 that begins on January 17, 2022.

