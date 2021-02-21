Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win the Australian Open 2021 title. This was the Serbian’s third consecutive and overall ninth triumph in Melbourne, taking his career Grand Slam titles tally to 18. The world number one was too good for his opponent on the night as after having to work hard in the first set, Djokovic dominated the other two sets to emerge victorious. Naomi Osaka Beats Jennifer Brady To Win Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Final.

Daniel Medvedev had the better off the Serbian in their recent encounters, winning three of their last four matches, but Novak Djokovic was not to be denied his third consecutive Australian Open title as he defeated the Russian 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. The 33-year-old after a troublesome first set was fairly comfortable during the rest of the game, completely outclassing his opponent.

The Winning Moment

Fans were impressed with the quality of tennis displayed by the Serbian tennis star and congratulated the 33-year-old for his record-breaking win which takes him closer to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s career Grand Slam tally. Here are some of the reactions.

More Career Grand Slams

Djoker gonna end up with more slams than Federer & Rafa — Sbuerry Henry (@SbuTheGooner_) February 21, 2021

Sensational Djoker

congrats 🎈🍾🎉 Djoker @DjokerNole his amazing 9th @AustralianOpen 18th slam 🏆 title 💪😎👊👍 — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) February 21, 2021

Djoker!

Madness!

There is only one Djoker, ladies and gentlemen. NINE #AusOpen. Madness. 🤯🐐 Congratulations, @DjokerNole. I am sure you are far from being done with it. 33 years old and still going strong. 18 Grand Slam titles now. Atleast 2 more is a must for the King of Melbourne. ❤🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/Ss5wUVl2Xb — 🔰 Melaku Habtu 🔰 (@_MelakuHabtu) February 21, 2021

Too Easy

Way too easy for him this time. The Dynasty continues 👑🔥 Djoker is the champion again#AusOpen final pic.twitter.com/vabPpTXGuw — YUSUF '29 (@hazarddeen10) February 21, 2021

Novak Djokovic had a difficult start to the tournament as the Serbian was taken to the limit by Taylor Fritz in the second round as after battling injury the World No 1 prevailed after five sets. Following that the 33-year-old was sensational, dominating his opponents on route to his ninth Australian Open title.

