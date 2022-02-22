Novak Djokovic has begun the year by beating Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 in Dubai Championships 2022. Earlier this year he was deported from Australia for not getting vaccinated ahead of the Australian Open 2022.

The World No. 1 is back💪@DjokerNole defeats Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 in Dubai on his first match of the year.@DDFTennis | #DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/XXmO6w0RGe — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 21, 2022

