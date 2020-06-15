Novak Djokovic Break Down in Tears After Hosting Tennis Tournament in Serbia, Says ‘Childhood Memories Started Flooding Back’ (Watch Video)

Novak Djokovic could not hold back tears after beating Alexander Zverev in a charity event at his own tennis complex by the Danube River on Sunday. Djokovic’s 4-0, 1-4, 4-2 win over Zverev sent fellow Serbian Filip Krajinovic into the final of the Adria Tour, a tournament hosted by Djokovic himself. Speaking after the match an emotional Djokovic broke down in front of a 4,000 crowd recalling his struggling days at the same complex where he grew up playing. Novak Djokovic Could Miss 2020 US Open Due to ‘Extreme’ Restrictions and Return Back in Action at Roland Garros.

“I am not crying because I got knocked out of the tournament, I am just overwhelmed by emotion because this reminds me of my childhood,” the top-ranked men’s tennis player told the crowd after he received a standing ovation for hosting the tournament. Despite his win over Zverev, Djokovic could not make the final of the first leg of the Adria Tour. Rafael Nadal Says No Tennis Until It’s Completely Safe.

“It’s been an emotional few days and I want to thank everyone who made this possible. The important thing after this match is that we have one of our own in the final. I love you all and thank you so much for turning up,” he added.

Djokovic’s win over Zverev wasn’t enough for earning him a place in the final. At the end of the round of robin stage Djokovic, Zverev and Krajinovic stood with a 2-1 win-loss record. But Krajinovic, who stunned Djokovic on Saturday, advanced to the final courtesy a superior game difference. Thiem had already progressed after winning all of his group stage matches.

Emotional Novak Djokovic Break Down Reminiscing Childhood Memories

WELL DONE FOR EVERYTHING YOU HAVE DONE TO HAVE THIS @DjokerNole @AdriaTennisTour - we love you so much!!! You’ve done SO MUCH for Serbia 🇷🇸❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/n7BVY8a7CO — 𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚒𝚎 (@NDjokofan) June 14, 2020

“I was very emotional on the court today. Childhood memories started flooding back, including those of growing up on these courts and playing here as a young boy,” Djokovic said. “I was overwhelmed and those were tears of joy after the match. I try to give back to where I come from and be conscious of my childhood and my upbringing. This tennis was an epicentre of people from my childhood days getting together for this tournament, including my former coaches. They were all here.”

Thiem beat Krajinovic 4-3, 2-4, 4-2 in the final to win the tournament. It was the first of a four-legged charity event called the Adria Tour. The second leg is scheduled to take place in Zadar, Croatia next weekend while the third leg supposed to be held in Montenegro on June 27 and 28 was cancelled due to concerns over increasing reports of coronavirus cases. The fourth and final leg of the event will be held in Banja Luka, Bosnia on from July 3 to 4.

“This tournament was for a good cause and we all gave our best,” Thiem said after winning the first leg. “Many high quality matches in a great atmosphere, in front of a full crowd, so it was a perfect weekend. A very big thank you to everyone including Novak and his team, you all made my first trip to Serbia a very special one."

