Chasing a record 23rd Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic would face Casper Ruud in the men’s singles final of the French Open 2023. The Serbian is on the cusp of history and a win today would take him past Rafael Nadal, who, too, has 22 Grand Slam titles. However, that is not the only thing at stake here. If Djokovic beats Casper Ruud, he will also move to the top of the men’s singles rankings, overtaking Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic would also become the first man ever to win each Grand Slam tournament three times. 'Will Begin Progressive Functional Rehab Immediately..' Rafael Nadal Shares Update After Undergoing Hip Surgery.

His opponent, meanwhile, would be competing in his second consecutive French Open final and the challenge in front of him this time is no less formidable than this last time—Rafael Nadal. But the Norwegian could also win a maiden Grand Slam title. In terms of head-to-head records, Djokovic holds a dominant 4-0 advantage over Ruud, with the Serb’s last win coming in the final of the ATP Finals 2022. In all these four wins, Djokovic has not yet dropped a set. Iga Swiatek Wins French Open 2023, Beats Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in Women's Singles Final Clash.

When Is Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud, Men's Singles French Open 2023 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

The men's singles final of the French Open 2023 between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be played at the Phillipe Chatrier court at Roland Garros Stadium on June 11. The match will be played at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud, Men's Singles French Open 2023 Final?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2023 in India. The live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports TEN 5/HD, Sony Sports TEN 2/HD, Sony Sports TEN 3/HD and Sony Sports TEN 4/HD.

Where to Watch Live Streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud, Men's Singles French Open 2023 Final?

Fans who want to watch live streaming of this match can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. But for that, they would need to pay a subscription fee. Jio users can also watch the match on the abovementioned channels on the JioTV app for free.

