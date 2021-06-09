Novak Djokovic will face Italian Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Roland Garros. The clash will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier court on June 09, 2021 (Wednesday). This will only be the second meeting between the two and it is the Serbian who won the first fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini, French Open 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Ravi Ashwin Reacts As Novak Djokovic Registers Comeback Win Against Lorenzo Musetti at French Open 2021.

Novak Djokovic had been flawless so far in the competition but was tested to the limit by Lorenzo Musetti in the previous round as the Serbian came back from two sets down to emerge victorious. Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini finds himself in the final eight after his previous round’s opponent, Roger Federer, had to withdraw from the competition due to fitness issues.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini match in French Open 2021 quarterfinal will take place on June 09, 2021, Wednesday. The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match Online in India?

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2021 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).