Novak Djokovic and Milos Raonic take on each other in the Australian Open 2021 men’s singles fourth round match. The defending champion Djokovic is looking for his ninth Australian Open title. Djokovic had an injury scare during his third-round encounter against Taylor Fritz but he is expected to bet fully fit for this crucial contest. Continue reading to find out Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic live streaming online details and TV telecast details. Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek, Australian Open 2021 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of Aus Open Women’s Singles Fourth Round Tennis Match?

Djokovic has never lost against Raonic and leads the head-to-head with 11 wins. The Serb has lost just four sets against Raonic. This is going to be their fourth meeting in the Grand Slam.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic, Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic, match in Australian Open 2021 fourth-round will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Sunday (February 14). The match has a tentative start time of 02:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic, Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic, men’s singles fourth-round match online for fans in India.

