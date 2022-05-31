It is going to be a blockbuster clash at the Roland Garros as world No. 1 Novak Djokovic takes on Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinal of the men’s singles match at the French Open 2022. The Djokovic vs Nadal tennis match takes place at 12:15 am, June 01 as per IST. The 13-time French Open winner Nadal made it to the quarterfinals after winning a thrilling game against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime. Djokovic, on the other hand, made it to the quarterfinal with a win over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime. Now both these players will be looking to book a place in the French Open 2022 semifinal. Meanwhile, if you are looking to catch the action live from this enticing tennis match then for live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the French Open 2022 Quarter-Final, Take a Look at Who Dominates This Epic Rivalry in Tennis.

This will be the 59th meeting between Nadal and Djokovic. The head-to-head record is slightly tilted in Djokovic’s favour with 30 wins against 28 defeats. The last meeting between these two took place last year, interestingly, at the French Open semis. Djokovic emerged victorious in that contest by 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of Djokovic vs Nadal French Open 2022 Tennis Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the French Open 2022. Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 (Hindi commentary), Sony TEN 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) and Sony SIX will provide the live telecast of Djokovic vs Nadal tennis match in India. French Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Shown the Door at Roland Garros.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Djokovic vs Nadal French Open 2022 Tennis Match?

As Sony Sports Network has the telecast rights of the French Open 2022 in India, its OTT platform SonyLIV will provide live streaming online of Djokovic vs Nadal French Open 2022 quarterfinal match. However, users will need to subscribe to the services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2022 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).