Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal lock horns in the final of Italian Open 2021. This is the ninth meeting between the two Tennis stars in Rome. Nadal leads the head-to-head record in Rome with five wins against three. Meanwhile, you have landed on the right page if you are looking for Italian Open 2021 final live streaming and live telecast in India. Scroll down for Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal live streaming online and TV telecast. Rafael Nadal Ends Losing Streak Against Alexander Zverev with Win in ATP Rome Open 2021.

Defending champions Djokovic, the World number one, defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego to set up the summit clash with Nadal. Meanwhile, this will be the 57th meeting between the two stars. The last meeting between these two took place in French Open 2020 final in which Nadal emerged victorious. Novak Djokovic Blasts Out at Chair Umpire During Italian Open 2021, Serbian Tennis Ace Apologises for his Behaviour (Watch Video).

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Italian Open 2021 Final, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal?

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal final match will take place on May 16, 2021 (Sunday). The Italian Open 2021 final will be played in Rome, Italy and it has a start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Italian Open 2021 Final, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Sadly, there is no live telecast of Italian Open 2021 tennis tournament available in India. So fans will not able to watch Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal match on TV in India. Rafael Nadal Angry With Organisers of ATP Rome Open 2021, Vents Out Frustration for His Tight Schedule.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Italian Open 2021 Final, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal in India?

However, there’s a good news as Italian Open 2021 live streaming online is available in India. Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal final match live streaming online will be available on either Amazon Prime Video or Tennis TV’s official website. Fans will have to pay to get the subscription of the services.

