Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Australian Open 2020 Semi-Final Clash, Here Are Last Five Match Results

Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Two of the greatest tennis players of this generation, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will go head-to-head in the semi-finals of the ongoing Australian Open 2020. The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on January 30, 2020 (Thursday). This will be the fiftieth meeting between these two tennis behemoths, and in the head to head records, Djokovic holds a slight edge with 26 wins to Federer’s 23 victories. The Serbian has dominated in recent times as well, in last five games he has registered four victories to the Swiss' solitary win which came in November last year. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic Win Hearts With a Super Cute Gesture Towards Young Fan (Watch Video).

The two greats last met in the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals in a Round Robin clash which Federer won 6-4, 6-3, his only win over the Serbian since 2016. Novak Djokovic had a fairly comfortable ride in this year’s tournament as he was taken to the fourth set just once so far, winning the other three in straight sets. He has recorded victories over Diego Schwartzman and Milos Raonic in the fourth round and quarter-finals respectively games in straight sets. Roger Federer, on the other hand, had a tough ride as he was taken to the limit first by John Millman in the third round and then by Tennys Sandgren in the quarterfinals. Then Switzerland tennis player had to dig deep to emerge victorious from the encounters. Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic: Duo to Face-Off in Australian Open 2020 Semi-Final Match.

Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic – Nitto ATP Finals – Federer won in two sets

This is Federer’s only win over the Serbian since 2016 but as a surprise to many, it was a fairly routine result for the Swiss. The current World No. 3 was dominant from the get-go as he brushed Novak aside in straight sets to win 6-4, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer – Wimbledon – Djokovic won in four sets

This was one of the greatest match the two have played in recent times as they met in the 2019 Wimbledon finals. The match lasted for around five hours as Djokovic finally prevailed in a tie break. The match went one way and then another but the Serbian held his nerve as he won the match 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6 (13-12).

Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer – Paris Masters – Djokovic won in three sets

The two met in the semi-finals of the ATP Masters 1000 Paris and Djokovic prevailed to set up a finale clash with Karen Khachanov. The Serbian won the first set but Federer rallied back to take the second. The third set went into a tie-breaker in which the Serbian emerged victoriously.

Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer – Cincinnati Masters – Djokovic won in two sets

The two greats met in the finals of the ATP 1000 Masters Cincinnati in 2018 with Novak Djokovic coming out on top. It was a routine win for the Serb as Federer hardly troubled him in the entire game. Djokovic was dominant from the start as he won the game 6-4, 6-4

Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer – Australian Open – Djokovic won in four sets

This was the last meeting between the teams in Australian Open was in the semi-finals of the 2016 edition. The match lasted for over two hours as Djokovic started on the front foot by winning the opening two sets. Federer made a comeback by winning the third set but the Serb confirmed his victory in the fourth set as he won the match 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.