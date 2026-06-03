On This Day in 1972: Billie Jean King Wins Her First and Only French Open Singles Title

Fifty-four years ago today, on June 3, 1972, the legendary Billie Jean King etched her name deeper into tennis history, capturing her first and only French Open singles title. This monumental victory at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France, not only added a clay-court Grand Slam to her impressive collection but also completed her career Grand Slam in singles, a feat few achieve in the sport's annals. Rafael Nadal Birthday Special: Celebrating 'King of Clay's' Legacy As he Turns 40.

King faced a formidable opponent in the final: Australia's Evonne Goolagong, who was the defending champion. The American, however, displayed dominant form throughout the tournament, remarkably not dropping a single set on her path to the championship.

The Historic Final Match

The 1972 French Open Women's Singles Final saw Billie Jean King triumph over Evonne Goolagong with a decisive score of 6–3, 6–3. The match took place on the iconic clay courts of Roland Garros, concluding a tournament that ran from May 22 to June 4, 1972. While the exact start time of the final is not readily available from historical records, the significance of the victory remains undiminished.

A Season of Dominance

King's triumph at Roland Garros was a pivotal moment in what would become a remarkable year for the American. Having previously found success on the faster surfaces of Wimbledon and the US Open, the French Open's red clay had often presented a unique challenge. However, her dedicated preparation, which included practicing on clay courts in Florida, paid dividends. Serena Williams, 45, Returns to Tennis at HSBC Championships 2026.

Following her French Open success, King continued her dominant run in 1972, going on to win both Wimbledon and the US Open singles titles later that year, solidifying her status as one of the sport's all-time greats.

The 1972 French Open notably saw a reduction in the size of the draw for both men and women. The French Lawn Tennis Federation halved the women's singles draw from 64 to 32 players in an attempt to attract more top-tier talent to the event. This also saw the men's singles draw halved from 128 to 64 players. Despite mixed results for this format change, which was reverted the following year, it created a unique context for King's historic win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).