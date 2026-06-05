On This Day: Rafael Nadal Claims Maiden French Open Crown, Launching His 'King of Clay' Reign 21 Years Ago

On June 5, 2005, the world witnessed the genesis of a legend as Rafael Nadal, then just 19 years and two days old, hoisted the Coupe des Mousquetaires for the first time at the French Open. This pivotal victory, achieved in his tournament debut, wasn't just a Grand Slam title; it marked the beginning of an era, establishing Nadal as the undisputed 'King of Clay'. French Open 2026: Maja Chwalinska Becomes First Qualifier to Reach Roland Garros Final with Stunning Win Over Diana Shnaider.

The Historic 2005 Roland Garros Final

The final saw fourth-seeded Nadal face unseeded Argentine Mariano Puerta on the hallowed red clay of Roland Garros in Paris, France. The match, which captivated fans for three hours and 24 minutes, was a stern test for the young Spaniard. Puerta, a formidable left-hander himself, pushed Nadal hard, even taking the first set in a tie-break.

However, Nadal's relentless intensity and breathtaking defensive skills ultimately prevailed. He battled back, showcasing the tenacity that would become his trademark, to win the final with a score of 6–7 (6–8), 6–3, 6–1, 7–5.

A Star is Born

Nadal's triumph was significant for multiple reasons:

Debut Champion: He became the first man to win the French Open on his debut since Mats Wilander in 1982.

Youngest in Years: At 19, he was the youngest men's singles champion at Roland Garros since Michael Chang in 1989.

King of Clay Era: This was the first of a record 14 French Open titles for Nadal, a feat unparalleled in tennis history.

Road to Victory: In his run to the final, Nadal also famously defeated then-world No. 1 Roger Federer in the semifinals on his 19th birthday, a significant early chapter in their legendary rivalry. Serena Williams, 45, Returns to Tennis at HSBC Championships 2026.

Rafael Nadal's Enduring Legacy

Rafael Nadal, born on June 3, 1986, is now 40 years old. His 2005 victory in Paris was his first major title and the foundation of a career that has seen him accumulate 22 Grand Slam singles titles, including an astounding 14 at the French Open. His unparalleled dominance on clay courts has earned him the moniker 'King of Clay', and his record of 81 consecutive wins on the surface stands as the longest single-surface winning streak in the Open Era.

Even in 2026, the memory of that raw, powerful teenager announcing his arrival on the grandest stage continues to inspire, reminding us of the day a new force took over the world of tennis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).