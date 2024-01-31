After receiving the go-ahead from respective authorities, the Indian Tennis team landed in Pakistan for the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off tie. The five-game tie will be played in Islamabad on a grass court. Indian tennis team touring Pakistan ended 60 years of wait for Pakistan to host the Indian Tennis team for any major tournament. The last time both sides played each other on a neutral venue with India coming on top in 2019. Upcoming Davis Cup fixtures between India and Pakistan are scheduled on the third and fourth of February. Rohan Bopanna Sends Encouraging Message to Young Indian Tennis Stars for India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Fixtures.

India will be without two of their star players – Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal for the fixtures. But given their record against Pakistan’s Tennis team, India will be in a great position to win the tie. India has won all seven Davis Cup fixtures against Pakistan played across clay, hard and Lawn surfaces. The World Group I Play-offs include 12 tie players to be played on a home-and-away basis. All India Tennis Association (AITA) has announced the names of the six-member travelling Indian Tennis Squad, which includes dRamkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, Yuki Bhambri, SD Prajwal Dev, N Sriram Balaji and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Matches?

Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off tie of India Vs Pakistan is set to take place on the third and fourth of February. Matches will be played in Islamabad on the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex. In India, all the actions of the 2024 Davis Cup Tennis Tournament can be seen live on Sony Sports Ten and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD TV channels. Fans can also watch India vs Pakistan Davis Cup matches online on the Sony LIV app.

A Davis Cup tie comprises five matches - four singles and one doubles fixture. The best of five winners will win the tie. The 12 winners will progress to World Group I while the losers will drop to World Group II. India defeated Morocco 4-1 to advance to Group I, while the Pakistan tennis team qualified for the World Group I play-off with a 5-0 victory over Indonesia. India has been runners up 3 times in the past: 1966, 1974 and 1987 and will be looking to get even better results this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2024 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).