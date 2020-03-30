Rafael Nadal Urges Everyone to Stay Fit & Active Even if ‘They Are at Home’ in Latest Instagram Post

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: Instagram/@rafaelnadal)

Rafael Nadal is keeping himself fit while in self-quarantine by doing regular exercises at home. The 19-Grand Slam champion recently posted a picture of himself running on the trade-mill in his house in Spain. “Even though we are staying at home, you have to stay active,” said the 33-year-old in a post on his Instagram post. The record-time French Open champion had recently urged athletes in Spain to join him in donating for the coronavirus relief fund, which aims into helping victims of the pandemic. In a video, the Spanish Tennis player had announced that he and NBA star Pau Gasol have started a fund-raising with an aim to reach £9.9m and donate the fund to the fight against COVID-19. Rafael Nadal Requests Donations From Spanish Athletes to Raise 11 Million for Coronavirus Victims.

“Even though we are staying at home, you have to stay active. If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world,” said Nadal in his post. He was seen training in the trade-mill in the picture. Meanwhile, in an earlier post, he had requested all the athletes of Spain to come forward and donate towards the cause. “In this situation which is totally new for everyone, after giving it further thought, I have come to the conclusion that you, the Spanish people, have never failed us, the athletes. You have always been by our side in happy moments, (but also) in difficult times,” said Nadal. List of Sports Personalities Who Have Contributed Towards Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Rafael Nadal Keeping Himself Active

"You have always had understanding with us when things have not gone well, but when things have gone well you have always been there celebrating with all of us our joy. I think that athletes are what we are in large part thanks to your support, and now is the time that athletes cannot fail you. That's why I decided to call my friend Pau. Together we came to the conclusion of starting this initiative to which we trust that all Spanish sport will unite and give a good example of unity.”

Meanwhile, Nadal will be defending his crown at the 2020 French Open. The Clay Court Grand Slam tournament was postponed to late September in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak. It was initially scheduled to start in June.