Rafael Nadal will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2021. The clash will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on February 17, 2021 (Wednesday). The two have met each other seven times in their career and the Spaniard holds the superior head-to-head record compared to the Greek’s only win. Meanwhile, continue to find out Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming details. Rafael Nadal Beats Fabio Fognini to Reach Australian Open 2021 Quarter-Finals.

Rafael Nadal will be eyeing his 21st title as he takes on Stefanos Tsitspias in the quarters of the Australian Open 2021. The Spaniard has been fairly dominant this season winning all four of his games in straight sets while the Greek has had to earn his wins but received a walkover against Matteo Berrettini in the last round.

When is Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match at Australian Open 2021

Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, match in Australian Open 2021 fourth-round will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Wednesday (February 17). The match has a tentative start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, men’s singles fourth-round match online for fans in India.

