An all-time great and an icon of the sport of tennis, Roger Federer decided to call time on his professional career on September 15, Thursday. The Swiss maestro would go down as one of the greatest to have ever played tennis and he announced that Laver Cup 2022 is going to be the last time fans are going to be seeing him in action. The 41-year-old, a veteran of over 1,400 matches has thus leaves behind an illustrious 24-year-old career and a great legacy for the upcoming tennis stars to follow. Roger Federer Retires! Swiss Tennis Player Releases Heartfelt Video To Thank Everyone Who Made the Ball Kid From Basel Achieve His Dreams

Taking to social media on Thursday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said that he is set to call it day on his career after the Laver Cup 2022, which is slated to be held next week in London. For the final time in his career, he would enthrall fans once again on the tennis court. Ahead of his retirement, let us take a look at some of his records and achievements.

Roger Federer's Records and Achievements:

Roger Federer thus ends with a total of 20 Grand Slams, third most after compatriots Novak Djokovic (21) and Rafael Nadal (22).

He has spent a total of 237 weeks as number one, the most by a player.

Roger Federer has won eight Wimbledon titles, the most by a men's singles player.

With his Wimbledon win in 2017, Federer became the oldest player to win the title at 35 years and 342 days.

The Swiss maestro a total of 103 titles, which is second after Jimmy Connors 109 in the Open era.

Federer is the only player, who has reached the final of all four Grand Slams for a total of three times, in the years 2006, 2007 and 2009.

He won 24 consecutive ATP finals from 2003-05.

Federer has 1,251 singles victories, which is only behind Connors' tally 1,274 in the Open Era.

He is also the oldest player to become world number one at 36 years, 320 days.

The list is endless and there are many more such records and achievements that Federer has scripted. Much more than this, Federer has given tennis fans all over the world, innumerable memories to always and cherish him as one of the legends of the sport.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2022 10:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).