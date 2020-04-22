Roger Federer Turns his Twitter Timeline into A Gif Fest, From Looney Tunes to Tom & Jerry, Here’s What the Swiss Ace Posted in #FedererGifParty

Roger Federer (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The sporting action all over the world has been stalled due to the menace of coronavirus. Needless to say, the players all over the world have been in lockdown and are waiting for the sporting action to begin soon. Now, amid this lockdown, Roger Federer has been extremely active on Twitter and has been highly responsive to his fans. His followers are also happy receiving replies from the 20 time Grand Slam Champion. But what caught our attention was Roger Federer’s Twitter feed which looks into a GIF fest. Roger Federer, Andy Murray Join Rafael Nadal During Instagram Live; Tennis Duo Troll Spaniard After he Struggled to Use the Platform (Watch Videos).

If you actually happen to see his timeline on Twitter, the Swiss Ace has turned his social media page into a GIF fest. From the popular cartoon of Tom & Jerry to Looney Tunes Federer has turned his Twitter page into #FedererGifParty. The fans are liking this avatar of Federer as the page looks very colourful now. You can check the tweets below for your reference.

Talking about Roger Federer, he was seen having a gala time during a live chat with Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray. Federer spoke about his knee injury and said that it had been good for the first six and he is no rush to recover. “It's OK. I had a really good first six weeks, then it was a bit slower. Now it's getting better again, but I have plenty of time. There is no stress or rush. At the end of the day, I just want the knee to be good. It doesn't matter when I return. I think after the second surgery, it's easier the second time around. But I don't need to experience the third one.”