India vs Pakistan, the World Cup match is always a high voltage encounter. A lot is at stake when the two nations lock horns with each other. Needless to say that the rivalry is not limited to the ground but also spilt over on social media which actually becomes a trend. Now, Sania Mirza who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is often subjected to trolls especially during these matches. Now, as the fans and players gear up for the high voltage match which will be held on October 24, 2021, the Indian tennis ace has planned to take a break from social media on the match day. Sania Mirza Wins First Title of 2021 Season, Clinches Women's Doubles Final of Ostrava Open.

Former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh also commented on the post and said,

"Good idea." Talking about the video, Sania Mirza posted a reel on Instagram where she suddenly disappeared from the video. The video also had text that read, "Me disappearing from social media and toxicity on India vs Pakistan match day." The video is making rounds on social media. Check out the reel and Yuvi's comment below.

Reel by Sania:

Reply from Yuvraj Singh:

Yuvraj Singh's comment on Sania Mirza's post (Photo Credits; Instagram)

The last time when India locked horns with Pakistan in CWC 2019, Pakistani actress Veena Malik had commented on her visit to a restaurant with the players. The actress in a tweet had said that Sania being an athlete should know how junk food affects the players. This had not gone down well with the Indian tennis ace and she had a befitting reply to the actress.

