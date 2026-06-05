Serena Williams Adds Berlin Open 2026 to Comeback Schedule Following Queen’s Club Championship Return

Berlin, June 5: Former world No. 1 Serena Williams has added the Berlin Tennis Open to her comeback schedule as the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion prepares to return to professional tennis after nearly four years away from the sport. The 44-year-old will begin her comeback at the Queen's Club Championship in London next week, where she is set to compete in the doubles event alongside rising Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko. Serena Williams, 45, Returns to Tennis at HSBC Championships 2026.

The pair have received a wildcard entry into the 16-team doubles draw. While Berlin Tennis Open tournament organisers have now confirmed that Williams will also play doubles at the prestigious competition, which begins on June 15. Her partner for the WTA 500 event is yet to be announced. “

Every tournament I add to my schedule right now feels special, and Berlin is no exception. I’m excited to compete in front of the German fans and continue building momentum throughout the grass-court season,” Williams said on the official Berlin Open website.

Williams has not played a professional match since the 2022 US Open, where she made what was then considered her farewell appearance. Her return has generated significant excitement across the tennis world as fans prepare to see one of the sport’s greatest players back in action. French Open 2026: Maja Chwalinska Becomes First Qualifier to Reach Roland Garros Final with Stunning Win Over Diana Shnaider.

he Queen’s Club event will also mark Williams’ first appearance at the historic London venue. Women were unable to compete at Queen’s Club between 1973 and 2024, making this year’s tournament the first opportunity for her to play there One of the most successful players in tennis history, Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and 73 WTA singles trophies during her illustrious career.

She also spent 186 consecutive weeks as world No. 1 and finished five seasons as the year-end top-ranked player. In doubles, Williams enjoyed remarkable success alongside her sister Venus Williams, winning 22 titles, including 14 Grand Slam crowns without losing a final, and four Olympic gold medals.

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