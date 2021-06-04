Tennis ace Serena Williams would take on fellow American Danielle Collins in the third round of the French Open on Friday. Williams, who is in pursuit of bagging her 24th Grand Slam has had a tough time in both the matches she has played so far. The veteran avoided a defeat in the second round of this tournament when she fought back quickly against Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu after dropping a set. Serena is yet to win a Grand Slam since 2017. Sports News | Rafael Nadal Will Win 15 French Open Titles: Gustavo Kuerten

On the other hand, Collins entered into the third round with a relatively easy 6-0 6-2 win over Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina. In their head to head records, Williams leads 1-0 after their memorable match at the Yarra Valley Classic earlier this year in Melbourne. Despite her age, Williams is one of tthe favourites in this competition purely because of her dominance with groundstrokes. Collins on the other hand would make use of every opportunity she gets and could make Williams pay if the latter tends to lose focus.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Serena Williams vs Danielle Collins Women's Singles Match?

Serena Williams versus Danielle Collins match in French Open 2021 is scheduled to take place on June 4, Friday. The match would be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and would start at 7:30.

