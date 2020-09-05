Tennis fans must brace themselves as two former champions, Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens, will lock horns in the third round match of US Open 2020. The highly-anticipated encounter will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on Saturday night (September 5). Both the sides impressed one and all in their previous outings and will like to come on top in the next game too. The 23-time major winner might step into the game as favourites. However, she certainly can’t afford to take Stephens lightly. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, venue and other necessary details of Serena Williams vs Sloane Stephens third-round match. Sumit Nagal Crashes Out of US Open 2020 After Second-Round Defeat to Dominic Thiem.

Williams, 38, is in the twilight of her career and her off-late performances haven’t been great too. The talisman, however, defied all the odds by putting up emphatic performances in her previous games. On the other hand, the 2017- US Open Champion also had a terrible season before the tournament. However, she must have gained a lot of confidence by winning the first and second-round games in straight sets. As the crucial game gets lined-up, let’s look at streaming and other details. US Open 2020: Talk of 'Fake Bubble', Bubble in Bubble' Headlines.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Serena Williams vs Sloane Stephens Women’s Singles third-round Match?

Serena Williams vs Sloane Stephens third-round match in women's singles US Open 2020 will take place on September 05, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. The third-round clash has a tentative start time of 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Serena Williams vs Sloane Stephens Women’s Singles third-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Serena Williams vs Sloane Stephens third-round match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the men’s singles clash live on their television sets.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Serena Williams vs Sloane Stephens Women’s Singles third -round second-round Match Online in India?

The match will also be live in India on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Serena Williams vs Sloane Stephens US Open 2020 women's singles third round match online for its fans in India.

The two American stars have so far locked horns in games where Williams came on top five teams while Stephens only victory came in the 2013 US Open quarterfinals. Nevertheless, both the players have put on similar performances in recent time. Hence, one can expect the game to go down to the wire.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2020 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).