Court 1 will witness the match between Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe in the men's singles first-round match at Wimbledon 2021. We bring to you the live streaming details and online telecast details of the game, but before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. Stefanos might have not won the French Open 2021 but has proven to quite a mighty opponent on the clay court, and now it would be interesting to see if he would still carry his form even in this tournament. Wimbledon 2021 First Round Draws Out, Serena Williams to Meet Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the First Round.

So this is the third time, that the two stalwarts will be locking horns with each other. Stefanos deserves the right to boast around with the kind of head-to-head record he has as he has won both games. The last time the two met each other in the R in Milan, Tsitsipas walked away with a 4-3(3) 4-3(5) 4-2 win. However, this will be the first time that the two will lock horns against each other. It would be interesting to see how the game pans out for both stalwarts. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe Men's Singles First Round Match?

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe's first-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on June 28, 2021 (Monday). The match will be played on Center 1 and will start at 06:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe Men’s Singles First Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. However, it appears that there is no live telecast available for qualifier matches. So, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe Men's singles Round 1 match is unlikely to get the live TV telecast. Fans can still keep a track of Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels for live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe Men’s Singles Round 1 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe match which will be a mouthwatering game. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

