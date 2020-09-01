Sumit Nagal will count on his chances when he faces Bradley Klahn in the US Open 2020 men's singles first-round match. Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn opening round clash will take place on September 01, 2020 (Tuesday) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York. This is only the second time he is appearing in the US Open main draw. He stunned everyone with an opening set win against Roger Federer in last year's US Open first-round match and although he went on lose the game in three sets and crash out, Nagal showed enough glimpse to reiterate he belonged to the highest level. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for free live telecast and line streaming details, including info on how to watch the match live on Hotstar, should scroll down for all details. Naomi Osaka Enters Stadium for US Open 2020 First Round Match Wearing a Breonna Taylor Black Mask, Twitterati Hail the Former Champion for Her Support Towards BLM Movement

Nagal will certainly fancy his chances of making it to the second round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career when he plays the 30-year-old Klahn, whose best-ever Grand Slam performance is a third-round finish at the US Open in 2014. Since then, the American has failed to progress beyond the opening round in tennis majors. Injuries have mostly hampered his career. Nagal is also the higher-ranked player between the two and recently took three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka to three sets at Prague Open. US Open 2020: Talk of 'Fake Bubble', Bubble in Bubble' Headlines Opening Day of Grand Slam Tournament.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn Men’s Singles first-round Match?

Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn match in US Open 2020 men’s singles will take place on September 01, 2020 (Tuesday). The opening round match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows and it has a tentative start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn, Men’s Singles first-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for US Open 2020 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the men’s singles first-round match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn Men’s Singles first-round Match Online in India?

Live-action of the Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn match will also be available online. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the first-round match in men’s singles for its online fans in India.

