New York, Aug 24: Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov made an early exit at the ongoing Western and Southern Open men's doubles event after losing their opening-round match against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Bopanna and Shapovalov came out with a tough fight but eventually lost 4-6, 6-7(1) to last year's US Open runners-ups in the first round match of the hard-court tournament on Sunday.

This was Bopanna's first competitive match this year since the Davis Cup tie against Croatia in March, in which he had played along side Leander Paes.

The ongoing Western and Southern Open is considered to be a warm-up event for the US Open, which will be played behind closed doors this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, from August 31 to September 13.

